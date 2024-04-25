Bonaire Pharmacy Fundashon Mariadal introduces new service for repeat prescriptions Redactie 25-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new service will facilitate those who regularly get a repeat of medicines. Photo: Mariadal

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal’s pharmacy now offers a new service for clients who use one or more medications long-term. Specifically for them, there is now the free repeat prescription service.

Clients who opt for this service no longer need to request repeat prescriptions themselves. The pharmacy’s repeat prescription service ensures they always have an adequate supply of medication on hand in a timely manner. This is much more convenient for clients than the current practice.

Clients can sign up for the repeat prescription service at the pharmacy. In a conversation, the pharmacy tailors the repeat prescription service to the client’s personal situation. Together, they determine which medications are suitable for the repeat prescription service. After that, the client no longer needs to request repeat prescriptions themselves. The pharmacy’s repeat prescription service calculates when the medications are running low and requests the repeat prescriptions from the doctor. The client receives a notification once the medications are ready for pickup.