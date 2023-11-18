18 november 2023 07:13 am

Cannabis plants seized on St. Eustatius

100

Various plants were seized after tests conducted came back positive for Cannabis. Photo: KPCN

ORANJESTAD- On Monday, the 13th of November, a quantity of cannabis plants was seized on St. Eustatius. 

During a routine check the previous week, plants resembling cannabis were observed at three different addresses. 

The plants had the composition and color of a cannabis plant, but did not emit an odor. As a result, a test with a sample of the plants was carried out by Forensic Investigation, which came out positive. 

Seized

The cannabis plants were seized from homes on the Paula C. Dorner Road, Lijfrock’s Road and Mint Road.

