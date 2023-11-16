Celebrating the 247th Statia Day: Ceremonies and a spectacular fireworks finale

ORANJESTAD – Today marks the 247th celebration of Statia Day on Sint Eustatius. One of the highlights is the inaugural salute to the American ship Andrew Doria, a significant historical event recognizing America as an independent nation.

The day commenced early with the hoisting of the flags of the Netherlands, the United States, and Sint Eustatius, symbolizing historical and cultural ties. During the subsequent speeches by Secretary of State Van Huffelen, Administrator Francis, and U.S. Consul Margy Bond, the emphasis was placed on the significance of this historical event and its lasting impact on international relations.

The celebration of Statia Day on the island continues with a series of festivities throughout the day. The community on Sint Eustatius, along with visitors from around the world, celebrates not only the historic recognition of America but also the rich cultural diversity and heritage of the island. The festivities conclude with an impressive fireworks display at midnight, symbolizing the unity and pride of the community.