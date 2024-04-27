Saba
Party for Progress Equality and Prosperity Saba celebrates first anniversary
27-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – On Friday the Party for Progress and Equality (PEP) on Saba has celebrated their first anniversary.
So far, the journey has been quite successful for the young party, which has secured no less than two seats during the first elections in which they participated.
