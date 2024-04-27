New uniforms for the Yellow Birds Softball Team on Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – The Yellow Birds softball team will be getting new uniforms, made possible thanks to the financial support from ORCO Bank Bonaire.
“At Orco Bank, we believe that strong communities are built on a foundation of teamwork and passion,” said Judy Diaz, Country Manager of Orco in Bonaire. According to Diaz, sponsoring the Yellow Birds’ new uniforms is a perfect way for the bank to celebrate its tenth anniversary on Bonaire.
Yellow Birds
The Yellow Birds softball team is a respected softball club on Bonaire, known for its discipline and perseverance. Founded in 2013, the club regularly participates in tournaments on Bonaire and also goes on annual softball adventures around the world, promoting the love for the sport in their community.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
New uniforms for the Yellow Birds Softball Team on Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Scooter stolen on St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Party for Progress Equality and Prosperity Saba celebrates first anniversary
-
St. Eustatius
Kingdom Games for school children held in St. Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
“Mega D” receives high ranking medal for achievements
-
Bonaire
Island Governor Oleana: Press of great importance to Bonaire
-
Advertisement
Smoke detectors save lives
-
Saba
Satel’s Fiber Optic Cable will enable much faster internet to consumers
Meer News
-
Bonaire
New uniforms for the Yellow Birds Softball Team on Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Scooter stolen on St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Party for Progress Equality and Prosperity Saba celebrates first anniversary
-
St. Eustatius
Kingdom Games for school children held in St. Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
“Mega D” receives high ranking medal for achievements
-
Bonaire
Island Governor Oleana: Press of great importance to Bonaire
-
Advertisement
Smoke detectors save lives
-
Saba
Satel’s Fiber Optic Cable will enable much faster internet to consumers