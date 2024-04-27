Bonaire New uniforms for the Yellow Birds Softball Team on Bonaire Redactie 27-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of the Yellow Birds team together with Orco Bank Country Manager, Judy Diaz. Photo: Orco Bank

KRALENDIJK – The Yellow Birds softball team will be getting new uniforms, made possible thanks to the financial support from ORCO Bank Bonaire.

“At Orco Bank, we believe that strong communities are built on a foundation of teamwork and passion,” said Judy Diaz, Country Manager of Orco in Bonaire. According to Diaz, sponsoring the Yellow Birds’ new uniforms is a perfect way for the bank to celebrate its tenth anniversary on Bonaire.

Yellow Birds

The Yellow Birds softball team is a respected softball club on Bonaire, known for its discipline and perseverance. Founded in 2013, the club regularly participates in tournaments on Bonaire and also goes on annual softball adventures around the world, promoting the love for the sport in their community.