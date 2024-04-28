Geen categorie King days Sport Games in Saba Redactie 28-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the activities the Cruyff Court. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM-In honour of King’s Day which was celebrated on Saturday, students of the Sacred Heart School (SHS) on Friday enjoyed a range of activities which took place at the Johann Cruyff Field today from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Students, parents and other members of the community were welcomed by Governor Jonathan Johnson and SHS principal, Ildefon Verborne.

Children of all grades participated in the games, which were hosted by SHS in collaboration with the Departments of Public Health and Community Development & Culture.