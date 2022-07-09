Commissioner Den Heyer wants to leave active politics

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Nina den Heyer (MPB) seems to be saying goodbye to politics. On Friday, the popular politician confirmed that she did not intend to run for re-election in the upcoming elections.

Rumours about Den Heyer’s position had been circulating for some time. Den Heyer is said to be disappointed with the results she could achieve as a commissioner, especially in the collaboration with the Netherlands.

In addition, Den Heyer would not always be on the same page with party leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe, from whom she expected, but not always got the necessary support. The battle with Island Governor Edison Rijna about the controversial permit for the Sunset Beach Resort has also not contributed positively to Den Heyer’s job satisfaction; although her decision to leave politics predated those struggles.

Loss

With the departure of Den Heyer, not only the MPB, but also the island loses the most popular politician on the island. Den Heyer received by far the most votes on the island in the last elections; almost twice as much as party leader Tjin Asjoe.