Covid infection rate on Bonaire dropped significantly in the past week

KRALENDIJK – According to figures from the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM), 360 people on the CAS and BES islands received a positive test result for the Covid-19 virus in the week from 2 to 8 December.

This represents a decrease of 5% compared to a week earlier. Aruba reported the most new infections last week with 133 new positive SARS-CoV-2 test results.

The incidence on Bonaire fell sharply last week from 742 to 483 positive SARS-CoV-2 test results per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence in Curaçao increased slightly last week from 40 to 55 positive SARS-CoV-2 test results per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence has remained stable last week in both Aruba (106 persons per 100,000 inhabitants) and Sint Maarten (39 persons per 100,000 inhabitants). No new SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported on Saba and Sint Eustatius last week.

High

Although the figures on Bonaire have fallen considerably, the number of infections per capita on Bonaire is still about four times higher than on Aruba and almost 8 times higher than on Curaçao.