Dr. Odongo stops with practice after serving community of Statia for 24 years

ORANJESTAD- Dr. George Odongo, who has worked for 24 years as General Physician on St. Eustatius will stop with his practice on November 18th.

According to Odongo, this decision which does not come easily, has to do both with his age as with the availability of younger doctors.

“It has been a pleasure for 24 years and I love all of you. It is painful, but all things much come to an end”. Odongo also said he fostered fond memories of his journey on the island. Odongo also apologized for any failures in the past. “To those I have failed I apologize. I am only human”.