23 januari 2024 18:55 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Healthcare Latest news

Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire reflects on a successful symposium

131

The symposion brought a big group of people together in the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. Photo: Fundashon Alzheimer

KRALENDIJK – The Alzheimer Foundation Bonaire (FAB) looks back on what they describe as a succesful symposium held on January 20 and 21 at Courtyard by Marriott. 

Commissioner Nina Francees-den Heyer opened the event with an impactful speech, expressing gratitude for FAB’s efforts. Prompted by the World Alzheimer Report 2023, the symposium aimed to address the growing prevalence of dementia. 

Renowned speakers, including Prof. dr. Jos Schols, shared insights about the disease. FAB brought together experts from the Netherlands and the Caribbean to work towards a dementia-friendly Bonaire. 

Gratitude is extended to financial supporters, including Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire, Alzheimer Nederland, Maduro & Curiels’ Bank (Bonaire) N.V., Stichting Cocari II, Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire, and others. 

Fruitful

According to FAB, the symposium, attended by participants from various locations, was deemed educational and fruitful and appreciated by the attendants. 

