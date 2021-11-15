Government entities Bonaire make Progress with compilation of Financial Statements













KRALENDIJK- The various entities that fall under the Public Entity Bonaire are making progress when it comes to finalizing financial statements for previous financial years.

The backlog in completion has been a hot topic for years. Not only did the Consultant CRMLink point out the danger and undesirability in the backlog, College for Financial Supervision Board (Cft) has time and again pointed out that this should be solved. The lack of Financial Statements is also having implications for the Public Entity, which is the shareholder in these companies.

Financial Statements

In the last week’s newsletter about Government Participations of Bonaire Government, an overview was given of the progress at the various entities. WEB, Bonaire International Airport, Development Bank OBNA and Oil Trading Bonaire have their financial affairs in order. They are currently working on finalizing the annual accounts for 2020 and will then be current.

Bonaire Government Buildings (BOG) N.V., SELIBON NV, Tourism Corporation Bonaire N.V. and Telecom provider TELBO NV are working on finalizing the annual accounts 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The weakest links are BonLab and the Bonaire Management Group (BMG), which are still working on the completion of the statements for the years 2016 and 2017.

Perhaps as an somewhat redundant statement, the newsletter mentions that it is important for the various entities to have financial statements up-to-date.