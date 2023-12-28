Governments Bonaire lack concrete policy for awarding work to local businesses

KRALENDIJK – A survey conducted by consultancy firm Linkels & Partners reveals that governments in Bonaire lacks a focused policy when it comes to tendering or purchasing from local businesses.

Of the 79 entrepreneurs who participated, comprising 78 locally established and one from outside the island conducting local business, only 15% believe that Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) and the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) actively work to award contracts to local businesses.

The survey, prompted by concerns raised by politician Gianni Van den Heuvel (DP Bonaire), highlights a sentiment among local entrepreneurs that external businesses face fewer financial constraints, do not pay taxes and have easier access to financing than local companies has. This, according to many, leads to unfair competition.

Despite these challenges, a noteworthy 60% of respondents report never personally feeling disadvantaged in the awarding of contracts to companies from abroad, while over 40% indicate having experienced such feelings.