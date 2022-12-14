New Top Cop for Police Force Caribbean Netherlands 

KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) is getting a new Chief of Police in the person of the current head of the criminal investigations, Alwyn Braaf.

Braaf has a long track record within KPCN. He has been with the force for 25 years.

The installation of the new Police Chief will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023. On January 12, 2023, the current chief of police of the KPCN, Mr. Rosales, will step down. As previously announced, Rosales will remain with the Force for a few more years, in the position of advisor to the Board of Chiefs of Police.