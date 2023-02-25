25 februari 2023 12:35 pm

Radio station Mega Hit FM opens second studio at Club Trocadero

The station’s team in the brand new studio at Club Trocadero. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday, radio station Mega Hit FM opened a new studio at Club Trocadero on the boulevard of Kralendijk.

The intention of the new studio is to be able to report live on activities and musical performances at Trocadero. “The plan was already discussed last year, but it has now become reality. It was always our wish to be there where there are people and crowds. We are now making that happen”.

Current studio

Incidentally, the current studio in the Voz di Boneiru building on Gouverneur Debrotweg will also continue to be used.

