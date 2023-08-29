Runway walk on Saba’s runway a smashing success

FLAT POINT- Early Saturday morning, August 26th, the community of Saba came together for a unique and memorable experience. Participants had the rare opportunity to walk or run the length of the runway, all while taking in the breathtaking scenery and picturesque sunrise.

The event was organized as part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport; one of the shortest commercial runways in the word.

Under the rising sun, Kemaul Lee led a spontaneous exercise circle, encouraging everyone to engage in jumping jacks, squats, and burpees. The event wrapped up with refreshing fruit and johnny cakes, providing a perfect ending to an energizing morning.

Participants were enthused about the event and some expressed the hope that the event would turn into a yearly one, like is the case in among others Curaçao.