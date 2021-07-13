Saba delegation presents issues of importance to Dutch Parliament

THE HAGUE/SABA—Commissioner Bruce Zagers and Island Secretary Tim Muller during their visit to the Netherlands met with Members of the First and Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament. Issues of importance to Saba including the free allowance, poverty, connectivity, banking and infrastructure were discussed.
Even though the meetings at the various ministries were the focal point of the visit, Zagers and Muller found it important to meet with the First and Second Chamber on Tuesday, July 6. In the morning hours, Zagers and Muller met with several members of the First Chamber’s Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations KOREL, and in the afternoon, they met with Member of the Second Chamber and a member of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations Jorien Wuite. Present at the meeting in the First Chamber were Senators Paul Rosenmöller (chairman), Jeroen Recourt, Boris Dittrich, Arda Gerkens and Eric van der Burg.
Commissioner Zagers said both meeting went very well. “The Members expressed genuine concern and support for Saba’s issues. They showed understanding and asked many questions. It is important to champion Saba’s cause in Parliament, to share information consistently so we have their attention,” he said. Saba’s Island Council already met with the Second Chamber’s Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations and a number of individual Members of Parliament (MPs) last month.
