Saba Saba Splash celebrates Inaugural World Water Day with Three-Day Event Redactie 2024-03-29 - 2 minuten leestijd

There were various activities which in total spread out over three days. Photo: Saba Government

THE BOTTOM – Saba Splash, the producer of quality drinking water and for sustainable water usage and conservation on the island of Saba, proudly announces the successful completion of its inaugural World Water Day celebration, held from March 20th to 22nd, 2024.

World Water Day, observed annually on March 22nd, serves as a global reminder of the importance of preserving and responsibly managing our planet’s most vital resource: water. This year, Saba Splash took the initiative to mark the occasion with a series of engaging activities spanning three days.

The festivities kicked off on “Water Wednesday” with interactive water booths located in the villages of Windwardside and the Bottom. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the significance of drinking Saba Splash water, as well as the benefits of utilizing reusable bottles to reduce plastic waste in our landfills. Giveaways were also provided to the community in the form of T-shirt’s, bottles, infused water and free Saba Splash.

Continuing the celebration, Saba Splash opened the doors of its water plant to the community on the following day. Visitors were given exclusive access to observe first hand the processes involved in producing quality drinking water.

Solidarity hike

The culminating event of the celebration took place on the final day, with Saba Splash organizing a solidarity sunset hike. Participants embarked on a trip in solidarity with individuals in developing nations who must travel long distances to access fresh water sources. This symbolic gesture shed light on the global water crisis and underscored the importance of equitable access to clean water for all.