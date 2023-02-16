Saba youth now has its very own sexual health website, SabaLovin

THE BOTTOM- Young people on Saba now have a place they can find information and turn to with their questions about sexual health. SabaLovin, Saba’s first sexual and reproductive health website, was launched on Tuesday, February 14.

It was no coincidence that the Public Health Department, which initiated this innovative website, chose Valentine’s Day for the launch. Youngsters, stakeholders and government officials gathered under a large tent in front of the Government Administration Building to listen to the speeches, toast to the new website and cutting of the cake.

Commissioner of Public Health and Social Affairs Rolando Wilson rightfully called it a “memorable event” and a “stepping stone” for the SabaLovin to grow into a dynamic Saba-based website which he said would “undoubtedly” be tapped into by other Caribbean islands. He complimented Public Health/Youth healthcare nurse Tedisha Gordon-Lee and her team Allan Carolina and Jane O’Flynn for this major achievement.

“This website aims to raise awareness and it gives our young people the opportunity to access information about their reproductive wellbeing in a positive and healthy way. Youngsters are now afforded the opportunity to access information where they can see their needs reflected,” said Wilson, who together with employees of the Department of Community Development and Public Health, wore a SabaLovin t-shirt for the occasion saying “Give me some of that SabaLovin” on the back.

Accurate information

Saba Comprehensive School student Jose Rodriguez said that as young adults are in the process of discovering and exploring their sexuality, it is important that they have access to accurate, reliable information. “This website has been developed to provide teenagers with the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions about their sexual health. It covers a wide range of topics, from sexual anatomy to relationships, consent, and prevention of sexually transmitted infections.”

