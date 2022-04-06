Statians hold Silent March to protest Suboptimal Health Care and untimely death

ORANJESTAD- About eighty to a hundred concerned citizens of St. Eustatius took to the streets yesterday to protest in a silent march against the poorly functioning health system on the island.

The reason for the silent march is the death last Thursday of a 39-year-old Surinamese man who lived on the island, and was evacuated too late to Sint Maarten due to medical errors after complications resulting from a COVID infection. The man died en route in the helicopter carrying him to the neighbouring island.

Change

According to the protesters, the lack of public health system has already caused too many fatalities and a drastic change is needed. “The public and families who have lost someone to medical malpractice have lost hope”, according to a pamphlet handed out during the demonstration.

A letter to the editor written by Arlene Spanner-Schmidt placed in this medium, addressing the same issue regarding suboptimal care on St. Eustatius, got a lot of likes and shares.

Many protestors on Tuesday afternoon called for the Board and Management of the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation to be replaced. Others protested, once again, the fact that Dr. Dorette Courtar, who enjoys the confidence of many residents, seems to be systematically passed over for appointment on either board or for a position in the health care system of the island.