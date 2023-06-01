WEB Bonaire invites the community of Bonaire to participate in their customer satisfaction survey | Advertisement

KRALENDIJK — In the period from June 1st to June 22nd, 2023, Water en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB) will conduct research into the quality of water and electricity services on Bonaire. WEB Bonaire invites the community of Bonaire to participate and make themselves heard.

Purpose of the investigation

With the research, WEB wants to gain insight into the perception and satisfaction of customers and how the service and communication towards the customer can be optimized. Based on the results of the survey, WEB Bonaire can find out which aspects require attention and which concrete improvements need to be implemented to guarantee the desired quality of service. WEB Bonaire also wants to gain insight into the experiences and wishes of residents with regard to sustainable products.

Digital Questionnaire

Scan the QR with a mobile phone to gain access to the digital questionnaire. The questionnaire can also be found on www.webbonairesurvey.com from June 1st to June 22nd, 2023 and facebook.com/webbonaire.

WEB Bonaire would like to thank the residents of Bonaire in advance for their participation and contribution to the future of the water and electricity supply on Bonaire.

For more information, please contact our customer service department at 715-8244 or info@webbonaire.com.

