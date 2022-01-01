- 10Shares
The new year has started. Today, BES-Reporter looks back. Read the 10 most read articles of the past year here.
Also read:
- What were the ten most read news stories of 2021?
- Mantelzorg Bonaire receives recognition from MCB bank
- St. Eustatius and Saba are both struggling with a major Corona outbreak
- Island Governor Rijna optimistic about progress made with infrastructure
- Using fireworks safely
- New Covid-infections in St. Eustatius
- Final push with Road Repairs has eliminated some urgent bottlenecks on Bonaire
- Chamber of Commerce St. Eustatius & Saba advised against rate increase but was ignored
- Statia’s Marine Park Manager Jessica Berkel passes away
- Vacancy Waitress / Waiter or Bartender Bonaire
- Vacature Commissaris Telbo Bonaire
- 32 new active cases of covid-19 on Bonaire Wednesday
- Port St. Maarten preparing for fire work display on New Year’s Eve
- Seventeen active Covid-cases on Saba
- Residents in Lagoen Hill still worried after dog attack and Police Intervention