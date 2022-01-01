1 January 2022 14:44 pm

What were the ten most read news stories of 2021?

The new year has started. Today, BES-Reporter looks back. Read the 10 most read articles of the past year here.

Complete Population of Saba and Statia to receive vaccine in February
Passengers in the Dutch Caribbean are being fooled about reasons for high airfares
European ‘Vaccine Passport’ will also apply for Dutch Caribbean Islands
Makana Ferry suffers breakdown while questions surface about ship’s history
Bonairesafetravel Provides Fast and Non-invasive PCR-tests
Police officer Statia sentenced for human trafficking
EZ Air to Operate Larger Planes
Makana Ferry will connect Saba & Statia to St. Maarten and St. Kitts
Woman Arrested at Statia’s Airport for Cannabis Cupcakes
Visiting NOS Correspondent turns out infected with Covid-19 in St. Eustatius

