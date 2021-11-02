Barrucadas Gentlemen keep the first prize on Bonaire!













Photo Casper Douma

KRALENDIJK- From October 27 – 31, the 5th International Water Polo Tournament took place on Bonaire. Bonaire Barracudas Gentlemen 1 won the first prize of the prestigious competition.

A total of 12 teams competed for the prizes in two categories. Bonaire Barracudas participated with three teams; two in the Men’s category and one in the Women’s/Mix category. The other participants came from the Netherlands, Curaçao and Aruba.

Riemkje Dijkstra on behalf of the Bonaire Barracudas says the organization looks back on a wonderful event. “The matches were sporty and the atmosphere was excellent. The weather was much better than predicted and all participants were full of praise. I am extremely proud of everyone who helped make this possible; our sponsors, our players and not to forget all the volunteers who have been busy organizing everything in recent months”.

The winning team of Bonaire Barracudas – Photo Casper Douma

After a thrilling final between Barracudas Heren 1 and Aquapoldro, the first prize, with only one goal difference, went to Bonaire’s Barracudas. A victory that the men, led by coach Malou van Drongelen, can be proud of. Barracudas Men II and Barracudas Women unfortunately fell just short of the prizes, but both played a great tournament.

Barracudas Ladies 1 – Photo Casper Douma

The referee of the tournament was American Michael Goldenberg, a highly respected umpire. He recently officiated the men’s final between Greece and Serbia at the Tokyo Olympics. Former national coach Arno Havinga was invited to give clinics to the youth of the Bonaire Barracudas during the tournament. An educational and fun experience!

Photo Casper Douma

Barracudas Heren II team – Photo Casper Douma

Water polo in our beautiful Caribbean Sea has a magical appeal. The first applications for next year are already pouring in. In collaboration with the local authorities and TCB, Bonaire has added a unique sporting event with this tournament.

Results 5th Bonaire International Water Polo Tournament

Men

1e Barracudas Heren I

2e Aquapoldro

3e Walvisch I

Ladies

1e Polar Bears Ede

2e PCG De Linge

3e WSG DraGor