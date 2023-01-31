Bonaire takes over New York City

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) organized several

“Taste of Bonaire nights” for consumer, media and trade partners in New York City as

part of its Culinary Capital strategy of 2023 and re-positioning of the island as a Culinary

paradise.

The signature events were held on Tuesday January 24th, in partnership with Curaçao

and St. Maarten. The event focused on our main Media partners that consisted of

different writers, editors and freelancers. The Dutch Caribbean feast of friends was an

intimate experience with culinary surprises, history and the latest island updates. TCB

invited talented Bonairean chef Chelsey Domacasse who took the lead on incorporating

our famous local Goat stew, Funchi and “Pika Krioyo” in the culinary experience. The full

dinner was prepared by local talented chefs from the three islands focusing on local

ingredients, live cooking and interaction.

On Wednesday January 25th, Bonaire in partnership with Curaçao hosted a Trade dinner,

where travel agents from the NYC area were invited to enjoy a unique dinner experience.

According to Miles Mercera, CEO TCB, “It is beautiful to experience the synergy and

partnership between the SXM Tourist Board, Curaçao Tourism Board and TCB. We firmly

believe in collaboration and partnership to inspire the world to visit one of the Dutch

Caribbean Islands. Personally, it was great to see our culinary talent Chelsey in action

which confirms our vision of promoting Bonaire as a Culinary Capital of the world.”

TCB also participated at the 2023 Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace (IMM) on

January 26th. IMM is the leading global networking event connecting the travel industry

with top journalists, editors, influencers and broadcasters. TCB in collaboration with

Diamond PR (Bonaire’s PR firm) organized the entire week as part of its 2023 Action Plan.

During the IMM event Bonaire had the opportunity to share its most recent Bonaire

updates such as the Bonaire Bond program, Earthonauts program, Bonaire Yoga &

Wellness Week, Bonaire Rum Week, Airlift updates, new activities, accommodations and

more.

