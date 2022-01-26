KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday in the early evening, the Rescue & Coordination Center (RCC) of the Coast Guard received a request from the Bonaire Police Corps to provide assistance to get an injured tourist from Washington-Slagbaai National Park.
The 69-year-old Dutch tourist had suffered injuries to both legs when he fell. The fire brigade was already present in the park and the injured person was lying on a fire cart, but the terrain turned out to be too difficult to access while the fire truck was too far away.
Airport
The Coast Guard helicopter was immediately deployed. At the direction of a park ranger, who was on site, the spot where the tourist was lying on the fire cart was found. He was then lifted on board the helicopter, and taken to the airport,. Here an ambulance was already waiting to bring the injured tourist to the hospital.
Also read:
- Pierre Perigault Monte new president of STINAPA
- TUI opens own travel store on Bonaire
- Coast Guard helicopter rescues injured tourist from Washington Park
- Baseball club on Bonaire now also recognized training company
- CDB, Trinidad and Tobago discuss new multi-source finance facility
- Vacature Directeur Bedrijfsvoering en Klantenservice Statia
- Island Governor Rijna pays 2022 Nature Fee
- Bonaire wants to have sustainable fishery policy
- F3 Fun Free Fitness Center officially opened on Saba
- Is your child moving abroad? |Advertisement
- BCN only communicated with tax advisors and administration offices about tax changes
- Indebon cleans sports fields
- WINAIR wants to fly bigger planes
- Government Commissioner Francis worried about low vaccination rate St. Eustatius
- Dunn & Co will work on ‘Re-branding’ Bonaire