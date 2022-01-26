Coast Guard helicopter rescues injured tourist from Washington Park















KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday in the early evening, the Rescue & Coordination Center (RCC) of the Coast Guard received a request from the Bonaire Police Corps to provide assistance to get an injured tourist from Washington-Slagbaai National Park.

The 69-year-old Dutch tourist had suffered injuries to both legs when he fell. The fire brigade was already present in the park and the injured person was lying on a fire cart, but the terrain turned out to be too difficult to access while the fire truck was too far away.

Airport

The Coast Guard helicopter was immediately deployed. At the direction of a park ranger, who was on site, the spot where the tourist was lying on the fire cart was found. He was then lifted on board the helicopter, and taken to the airport,. Here an ambulance was already waiting to bring the injured tourist to the hospital.