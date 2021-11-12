Dutch tennis professionals Eltingh and Nonnekes visit Bonaire













45 Shares

The tennis professionals gave various tips to the young tennis players

KRALENDIJK- The Bonaire Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) was delighted to welcome renowned tennis player and former world champion Jacco Eltingh, as well as tennis professional Alexander Nonnekes to the island this week.

Eltingh and Nonnekes met several local tennis players on Bonaire and also young people who practice the sport. Both tennis players gave the young tennis players valuable tips which can help them advance their game.

There was also a meeting with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) about the promotion of tennis on the island.