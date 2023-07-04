Fourteen students of the Fundashon Mariadal Academy receive their diploma

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, June 30, fourteen students of the Fundashon Mariadal Academy received their diplomas. With this, two students complete their three-year Nursing course and ten students complete their four-year Nursing course. Two students also received their BIG certificate.
Ziekenverzorgende level 3
Shudesa Sint Jago en Shainelienne Kroon
Verpleegkundige level 4
Renate Anthony, Danniella Drullard, Anne de Konink, Shuneiska Martis, Roweily Sumter, Merrolyne Sambo, Ludgarda Strickx, Indhira Beaumont, Jessica Baltazar en Tess Kievit.
BIG-certificate
Barbara Statie en Hershall Henriette
Fundashon Mariadal Academy (FM Academy) provides education and training for healthcare on Bonaire.