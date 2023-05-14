Furniture Giant IKEA will soon open first store in Colombia

BOGOTÁ- The Swedisch Furniture Chain IKEA will soon open its first store in Colombia. The store will be located in the Mallplaza Bogotá Shopping Center.

“We believe we can have a positive impact on Colombian households. As a company, we are focused on bringing what we stand for to Colombia, with a focus on five pillars: functionality, quality, design, sustainability, and good price,” says IKEA Colombia manager Hableidy Castañeda.

The opening of IKEA in Colombia was originally planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store in Bogotá will be the first of three stores that IKEA will open in the country and also the largest: it will have an area of 26,000 square meters, three floors, a self-service area of 2,000 square meters, a children’s zone, a Swedish marketplace, and a restaurant section.

The plan is to open two more IKEA stores by 2024: One in Mallplaza in Cali and another in the Viva Envigado Shopping Center in Medellín.

Digital Channel

In addition to physical stores, IKEA will have an extensive digital offering through e-commerce. Initially, this will only be available for delivery in Bogotá, and in total about 6,000 products will be available for online purchasing.

The establishment of the IKEA stores in the Latin American country is expected to initially create 900 new jobs. With the opening of the other two stores, this is expected to grow to a total of 1,300 jobs.

