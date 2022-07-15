Herbert Piar new chairman of Unkobon

KRALENDIJK- Herbert Piar is the new chairman of the Board of Directors of Unkobon. Piar took over the responsability from previous chairman Wietze Koopman.

Piar will, together with the other board members, uphold the reputation of consumer organization Unkobon as a professionally operating voluntary organization. The board of directors of Unkobon now consists of: Herbert Piar, president, Andy Lepelaars, treasurer and Marianne Grutters, secretary.

Lawsuit

Outgoing board chairman Wietze Koopman remains involved with Unkobon as a member of the Union Council and as chairman of the working group organizing the lawsuit against the State.