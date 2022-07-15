15 juli 2022 15:16 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Geen categorie

Herbert Piar new chairman of Unkobon

18

Herbert Piar new chairman of Unkobon

KRALENDIJK- Herbert Piar is the new chairman of the Board of Directors of Unkobon. Piar took over the responsability from previous chairman Wietze Koopman.

Piar will, together with the other board members, uphold the reputation of consumer organization Unkobon as a professionally operating voluntary organization. The board of directors of Unkobon now consists of: Herbert Piar, president, Andy Lepelaars, treasurer and Marianne Grutters, secretary.

Lawsuit

Outgoing board chairman Wietze Koopman remains involved with Unkobon as a member of the Union Council and as chairman of the working group organizing the lawsuit against the State.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!