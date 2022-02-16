Kids Magazine about nature launched 













KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) has launched the first edition of Bionews Kids. This is a free, print and online version of a kids’ magazine about nature. It is meant for children in the ages from 9 to 11 from the six Dutch Caribbean islands.

It is available in the languages English, Dutch, Papiamento and Papiamentu. The goal is to stimulate reading, to stimulate curiosity and to inform children about the extraordinary nature and its threats on the islands.

This is intended to support the nature education programs of the Management Organizations of Protected Areas on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. The first edition of Bionews Kids includes a drawing contest and DCNA encourages all children to participate.

Theme: sea

For this first edition of Bionews Kids, the main theme is marine environment. Children can read about coral reefs, tide pools and mangroves specific to some islands and about the many creatures they may or may not encounter. The magazine also includes activities such as coloring pages, beach logs and puzzles.

BioNews Kids online: https://dcnanature.org/bionews-kids/