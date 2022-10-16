Michael Pieters: ‘Time for a Government led by the Democratic Party Bonaire’

KRALENDIJK- Former Island Council member for the Partido Demokrátiko Boneriano (PDB) believes it is high time for a new local government led by the red party.

“I have been watching the debate about the budget for 2023 with increasing amazement and I can only say that the MPB/UPB executive council has made a mess of it,” says Pieters. The former councilor denounces what he calls the lack of vision and consistency.

“I have the feeling that decisions are only made on a had-hoc basis.” In addition, Pieters denounces the fact that it seems that especially friends of the current Executive Council are being called in against lucrative contracts for commissions, instead of that the civil servants’ apparatus has been structurally strengthened”.

Support

Pieters calls on the voters on Bonaire to think carefully about their choice in the elections in March 2023. “When I see everything like this, I really wonder if people want this any longer. I also believe that the island would look very different under the leadership of a PDB executive council and party leader Clark Abraham.”