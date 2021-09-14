New Batch of Moderna Vaccines arrive on Statia













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – A new batch of Moderna vaccines arrived on Statia. Vaccination will take place at the Hospitainer this Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, from 12 (noon) till 4 PM. For registration, please call +599 3182891 or +599 3185146 (whatsapp) or send an e-mail to vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com.

