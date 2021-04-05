No Concrete Information yet on Central Quarantine Obligation Bonaire













3 Shares

Between April and June 2020 Buddy Dive served as central quarantine location. It is not known as of yet which locations will be used now, for travelers arriving out of Latin America, even though the new obligation starts April 8th, 2021

Kralendijk- Although Government Edison Rijna on Thursday afternoon made mention of a central quarantine obligation for travelers out of Latin America per April 8, 2021, so far no concrete details have been shared.

Rijna did mention that Government would appoint two central Quarantine locations, but so far it is not know which the will be. The same is true for the costs related to the quarantine. According to Rijna, both costs for staying in central quarantine and the optional PCR test after 5 days are for the account of the traveler. However, travelers so far have no clue whatsoever what costs they are looking at.







The Government’s crisis website www.bonairecrisis.com does mention the new requirements, but so far do not provide any other details about costs or the locations.