Plenchi di Trabou celebrates two-year anniversary

KRALENDIJK – The job centre Plenchi di Trabou will celebrate its two-year anniversary on the 10th of February. Over the past two years, the organisation has invested heavily in job placement, approaching employers and strengthening its local offer. Over the past two years, it has helped 171 jobseekers find jobs. Every year, the organisation organises several job programmes to fill acute staff shortages. All local participants who take part in a jobprogam are guaranteed a job and, upon successful completion, are placed directly with an employer.

Through the job centre Plenchi di Trabou, the Public Entity Bonaire, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment and the RCN unit SZW on Bonaire work together to better match supply and demand on the labour market. If jobseekers have a large distance to the labour market, Plenchi di Trabou deploys labour market instruments. Employers get information from Plenchi di Trabou about recruitment, selection and retention of personnel and about remuneration possibilities. Jobseekers, employers and aid organisations alike now know how to find Plenchi di Trabou. At the end of 2022, the job centre had 479 active jobseekers and 372 employers posting vacancies, with a total of almost 1,000 vacancies submitted.

In 2023, Plenchi di Trabou plans to evaluate and expand its labour market tools and provide even more targeted support to target groups with labour disabilities. In addition, working on structural funding for labour market projects is important and Plenchi di Trabou will present the results of a labour market study to be carried out during a work conference with all stakeholders. Various job programmes are also planned again, including in the fields of garden maintenance, external care, cleaning and car mechanics. In addition, Bonaire’s job centre will contribute to the poverty policy, in cooperation with the Public Entity of Bonaire.

Contact Plenchi di Trabou

Both employers and job seekers can consult Plenchi di Trabou on Kaya L. D. Gerharts 12. The jobcentre is open on all working days between 08:00 and 12:00 hours and between 13:00 and 17:00 hours. Those interested can drop in or book an appointment via info@plenchiditrabou.com or (599) 715-8346. Employers can post job vacancies and job seekers can register for mediation on www.plenchiditrabou.com.

