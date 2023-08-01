Reading an article about Bonaire on CNN.com

KRALENDIJK – Last week, an article about Bonaire was published on the American news website CNN.com. The article features locations such as Delfins Beach Resort, Washington Slagbaai National Park, and the flamingo reserve.

The title of the article is ‘Bonaire: Why so many visitors want to move to this secret island. The article was written by Danielle Braff, who participated in a press trip in April this year. This trip was organized by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Diamond PR.

The article has an online website reach of nearly 8 million. It was also published in an individual post on CNN’s official Instagram account, which has over 19 million followers.

TCB, in collaboration with Diamond PR, regularly organizes press trips. During these trips, freelancers, influencers, journalists, and bloggers are invited to Bonaire. They write about their experiences on the island and post about them on various social media channels.