Significant decrease in Covid-infections Bonaire last week

KRALENDIJK – According to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the number of infections on Bonaire has decreased significantly in the past week, although the figures on the island still compare unfavourably with those of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten.
According to the RIVM, 324 people per 100,000 inhabitants on Bonaire received a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result, a relatively sharp decrease compared to 457/100,000 a week earlier (October 7-13). As the Public Entity itself indicates, most people have been infected in recent weeks at schools, childcare, at home and at work.
The share of positive tests has increased slightly in the past week, from 13.4% to 17.8%.
Hospitalized
The RIVM notes that the local hospital occupancy remains high: There are currently 7 COVID-19-related admissions, 3 of which are in the special care department and 1 patient in Curaçao.
