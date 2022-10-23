St. Maarten finally drops EHAS-form for travelers 

PHILIPSBURG – Beginning November 1, 2022, anyone with the means and proper travel documentation who wants to vacation in “the Friendly Island” can do so as the travel restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted.

That was the main message from Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley when he met with the members of the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) Thursday.

Lifting the restrictions will remove all rules against non-essential travel for all those wanting to vacation in St. Maarten. Travelers will only need to meet the usual immigration and border control requirements to visit the island. Many travelers, especially from the surrounding islands, didn’t really understand why St. Maarten persisted in keeping the EHAS travel authorization active, when most other countries have dropped these hurdles.

Monitoring

Minister Ottley indicated that while all entry requirements may have been dropped, there will be health officials present to monitor passengers entering the country. Travelers, who may be experiencing flu like signs or symptoms, may be required to test before they depart the airport.