Statia attents Vakantiebeurs 2023

ORANJESTAD- Excitement for travel. That was the feeling expressed by many at Vakantiebeurs 2023 (Vacation Fair), held for the first time in two years.

Statia Tourism travelled to the Netherlands for the event which was held January 11th to 15th, sharing a booth in the Fair’s “Caribbean Village” with its neighbor-island, Saba.

The Tourism office also teamed up with USP, a PR firm in Holland which organized a day of information-sharing for tour operators. The booth was properly manned by members of the marketing company, Duo Brandits, who welcomed and engaged tour operators with information and details about the island. That day, cards were exchanged with all the participants.

Many people who stopped by Statia’s booth had visited the Dutch Caribbean Island in the past and expressed a keen interest in returning. Others had already booked trips to Statia for their 2023 vacation or were planning to do so soon.

Island hopping

New visitors to the Statia booth were intrigued by the option for combination travel and island hopping via the Makana Ferry. In October 2022, the ferry added runs between St. Kitts and Statia. It also carries passengers between the islands of St. Maarten, Saba and Statia – other neighboring islands can also be visited. With the knowledge that a Statia holiday can comfortably include day trips to neighbouring islands, this added another attractive element to vacationing on the island.

Attendees expressed great interest in the island’s outdoor activities – the impeccable diving, snorkeling, hiking and rich history were all on display.

Statia Tourism is looking forward to welcoming Vakantiebeurs attendees in the near future,” – a combination of island hoppers, outdoor enthusiasts, diving and nature lovers, history buffs and those who are just looking for a tranquil getaway.

