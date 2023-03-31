Statia Deputy Government Commissioner Resigns to take on new role as Director Tax Office CN

ORANJESTAD/KRALENDIJK- At her request, the Deputy Government Commissioner of Sint Eustatius, Claudia Toet, will resign her duties as Deputy Government Commissioner with effect from June 14th, 2023.

Toet has been appointed as the new Director of the Tax and Customs Administration Caribbean Netherlands.

As of June 15th, 2023, Claudia Toet will be starting with an introductory program at the Directorate Private Individuals and Directorate of the Tax and Customs Administration in the Netherlands. Toet will start her new duties on location in Bonaire per September 1, 2023.

Toet will support the new incoming Commissioners on St. Eustatius in the coming period; especially when it comes to knowledge and transfer in Finance. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is working on a replacement for Toet on St. Eustatius.

St. Eustatius

Toet has been working for the Public Entity of Sint Eustatius since 2020. Previously in the role of Coach/Change Manager. Before that, Toet worked for the Municipality of Rotterdam as Head of the Youth Desk, Deputy Director of Taxes and Head of the Enforcement and Supervision Department.