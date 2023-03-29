Sunday will see another Open Day at LVV Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – This Sunday the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries service (LVV) of the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) will hold another open day.

The open days of the LVV have quickly become a very popular happening, which attracts many people on the island. There are various things for sale, for the garden, but also a lot of food and drinks from various providers.

The open day starts, as usual, at eight o’clock in the morning and lasts until three o’clock in the afternoon. Cultural performances and workshops will also be held this time, and visitors can dance the Simadan to the tunes of the Foyan Boys band.

