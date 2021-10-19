Tentative schedule presented to Governments for new Ferry Service













20 Shares

A view of the M/S Makana which will be deployed for the new ferry service. Photo: Blues & Blues.

THE VALLEY- The managing directorsfor selected ferry-operator Blues & Blues Ltd, Samuel Conner, says the Company has provided a first draft for the new Makana ferry services hasa been presented to the governments of St. Eustatius and Saba.

According to Connor, the proposed schedule allows for “same day” round trip travel to St Maarten and St Kitts. Connor says that day trippers can expect early morning departure and late afternoon return service. “This means lots of time to shop, explore, or meet up with friends, family or business associates”.

Connor also says that what he calls ‘a seamless onward connectivity’ to Anguilla and St. Barths is also in the pipeline.

It is expected that the schedule will be finalized by the public entities shortly and residents will soon be able to book ferry tickets online or with a local agent. “We are very excited about this opportunity to connect the islands in a great way”, says Connor.

Focused

Connor says that the proposes service is a huge undertaking, but that the Company is very focused on opening these new routes and thereby enabling same day passenger movement back and forth between the islands. “My family and I thank the public entities of Saba and Statia for the opportunity to serve in this way”, according to Connor.