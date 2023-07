KRALENDIJK – The Canadian airline WestJet will offer non-stop flights between Toronto and Bonaire from December 12, 2023. It is the first time that WestJet is coming to Bonaire.

The flights will operate once a week on Tuesdays and will be offered until mid-April 2024.

It will also be possible to fly from Bonaire to Toronto. WestJet wants to introduce a local initiative, especially for Bonaireans who want to experience Canada, at a reduced rate.