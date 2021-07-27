Woman who traveled to Curaçao with falsified PRC test is RCN employee

- 22Shares
Kralendijk- The woman who recently traveled from Bonaire to Curaçao with a falsified negative test result, turns out to be an employee of Central Government Organisation (RCN) on the islands.
This was confirmed this morning to ABC online media by the RCN Communication department. “Based on the facts as they are now known, the person in question did not adhere to the guidelines. For RCN integrity of their employees is very important. We are looking into the exact course of events”, according to a statement from RCN.
RCN also says that they do not communicate about individual cases with third parties. According to information from BES-Reporter, F.A. is employed at the Communications Department of RCN and in charge of Protocol.
Regardless of the decision taken by RCN, authorities on Curaçao also seem intent on pressing charges against the woman, who is now in preventative isolation.
