Worries about Hidden Infections

Kralendijk- While the figures about Covid-infections continue a cautious downward trend, the Public Health Department is worried about potential hidden infections.

The reason for this that the daily positivity rate, while also slightly lower than in previous days, remains relatively high. Public Healthy is worried that not everyone with symptoms is submitting themselves to a test. Another factor that may contribute to the lower amount of people being tested, is the congestion of the contact number 0800-0800.







No appointment

For this reason, from Tuesday to Friday people making use of the drive-thru Covid testing facility, can now pass by between 9 and 11.30 in the morning. It is hoped that without the need to set up an appointment, more people will come in for a test.

Yesterday a total of 75 persons got tested and 27 tests were positive. There are a total of 18 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 16 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire, 5 of them are in the intensive care department. 1 person is in the hospital of Curaçao and 1 person is in the hospital of Aruba.